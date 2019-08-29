Rs71bn recovered from corrupt elements in last 20 months: NAB chairman

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday claimed the anti-graft watchdog had recovered over Rs71 billion from the corrupt elements during the last 20 months, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting at NAB Lahore office, Javed Iqbal said that the money revered from the plunderers had been submitted in the national exchequer.

Hailing the performance of NAB Lahore bureau, Javed Iqbal said that all resources were being utilized to eliminate corruption in the country.

On the occasion, he reiterated that taking mega corruption cases to their logical end was NAB’s top priority.

Earlier on August 25, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal had said that the bureau was striving hard to take the mega corruption cases to a logical conclusion and for the elimination of white-collar corruption cases on priority basis.

The Bureau has also filed 600 corruption references in different accountability courts in last 20 months, he had said.

The NAB believed in making Pakistan corruption-free and officers were strictly adhering to accountability for all policy, he had expressed.

