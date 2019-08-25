NAB committed to eliminate white-collar crime: Chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal has said that the bureau was striving hard to take the mega corruption cases to a logical conclusion and for the elimination of white-collar corruption cases on priority, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, he said the anti-graft watchdog has recovered record Rs71 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt in the last 20 months and deposited into the national exchequer.

The Bureau has also filed 600 corruption references in different accountability courts in last 20 months, he said.

The NAB believes in making Pakistan corruption-free and officers were strictly adhering to accountability for all policy, he expressed.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday approved 10 inquires against various entities and individuals.

The Executive Board Meeting of the anti-graft body was held in Islamabad today with retired Justice Javed Iqbal in the chair. The board also authorized two investigations as well as transferring other cases to concerned departments for further legal action.

Read More: NAB board approves inquiries against Manzoor Qadir, former I.G. Jamali, others

Addressing the meeting, Chairman Javed Iqbal said “NAB is pursuing the policy of ‘Accountability for All’ and its priority is to take white-collar crimes to logical conclusion.

Comments

comments