ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet on Saturday said he is unable to understand the Hindu extremist organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) campaign against him.

“Unable to understand #RSS_Is_Terrorist_Organization camapaign against me on Delhi elections,” she tweeted.

“I ll again say that for India not becoming #Endia it’s important to defeat #Modimadness in #Delhi n whole of India and people of India must rise against extremists.”

In a tweet on Jan 30, he had said: “People of India must defeat #Modimadness ,Under pressure to lose another State Elections(Delhi on Feb 8th), he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region,Mr Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir,Citizenship laws and failing economy.”

