Ruckus in NA as govt tables bill seeking open ballot for Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: The federal government tabled a constitutional amendment bill in the National Assembly on Wednesday to hold the Senate elections through a show of hands, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The 26th constitutional amendment bill was tabled by Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem in the lower house amid protest by the opposition members with thumping desks.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Addressing the house, Naseem said that the bill seeks to hold the Senate polls by open ballot.

“Is it unconstitutional to seek an amendment in the constitution,” the minister questioned.

“No one wants to steal the election, we want transparency in the polls,” the law minister stressed.

“We have serious reservations over the bill. The people have send us to the house with their votes,” PML-N member Ahsan Iqbal said. “We want proceedings of the house according to the constitution. It should not be a one-sided affair.”

While speaking about the bill later in the lower house, Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs said that government wants to end horse-trading in the Senate elections.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Everyone knows about horse-trading and use of money in the Senate polls,” said Awan.

PML-N opposes bill

Addressing the house, PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal said his party “strongly opposes” the amendment bill, adding that “We will not allow the government to bulldoze the Constitution.”

Read More: Govt tables 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill in NA

PML-N secretary-general accused the speaker of being biased and not letting the Opposition speak.

In his remarks, PPP’s Raja Pervez Ashraf said the government planned to amend the Constitution with “ill-intent” and “shrewdness”. “Government does not have the numbers for a constitutional amendment, and look at their behaviour”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Other bills presented

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and “The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill 2021 were introduced in the House today.

Three Ordinances were also laid before the House. These include, ‘The Employees Old-Age Benefits (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, “The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 and “The National Institute of Health (Re-organizations) Ordinance 2020.

The House was adjourned to meet again tomorrow at 11am amid intense disagreement between treasury and opposition benches on the bill relating to holding Senate election through open ballot and allowing dual nationals to contest an election.

Comments

comments