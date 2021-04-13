Ruet committee meets today for Ramadan moon sighting

PESHAWAR: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today (Tuesday) in Peshawar to sight the Ramadan moon, 1442 AH, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the moon sighting committee’s chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the meeting in Peshawar.

The first day of fasting for the holy month is likely to be Wednesday, April 14 (tomorrow).

Earlier, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry predicted that the Ramadan moon will be sighted on April 13.

The moon of Ramadan, 1442 AH will be sighted on the evening of April 13, 2021, and the first day of the fasting month will be on April 14, he said.

Read more: Saudi Arabia announces first day of Ramazan 2021

The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and other parts of the country, the minister said.

It is noteworthy that the moon sighting committee of Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced that the Ramadan moon was not sighted in KSA. Today is the first day of Ramadan in the Kingdom.

