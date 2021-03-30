Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on April 13 for Ramazan moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been convened on April 13 for the sighting of the moon of Ramazan, 1442 AH.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the moon sighting committee’s chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the meeting in Peshawar.

On Monday, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri cleared that mosques across the country will remain open in the holy month of Ramazan.

Also Read: Federal cabinet approves Rs7.8bn Ramazan package

He said the government will ensure the strict enforcement of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Ramazan to prevent the spread of the virus.

In Ramazan last year, the government had restrained people above the age of 50, children and those suffering from flu and cough from offering prayers at mosques.

Comments

comments