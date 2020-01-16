Rumors of friction between govt, allies died down: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that the core committee meeting of PTI members culminated with the resolve for better results and governance, ARY News reported.

SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Prime Minister extended his goodwill and thankfulness towards government allies in the parliament.

Read More: PM, COAS discuss matters related to national security, Kashmir

“Rumors of possible friction between the government and its allies have been quashed, the prime minister has met the leaders of all the parties and has assured them of a partnership that would result in relief for the masses through better governance and decision making,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Awan also announced that under special directions given by the Prime Minister, upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day is to be observed with tremendous, zeal, zest and reverence.

Read More: Federal Minister for Information Technology tenders his resignation

“Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters have been made to live under the hegemonic rule of India and are being subjected to gross human rights violations, Pakistan will continue to project the Kashmiri plight on international platforms till the Kashmiri’s are given their due right,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Festivities marking Solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir will be held across the country.

Comments

comments