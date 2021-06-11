Russia gives go-ahead for import of rice from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Russia has allowed import of rice from Pakistan, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood announced on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Breakthrough in Rice Exports! We are glad to share that Russia has allowed import of Pakistan’s rice from 11 June 2021.”

“Initially 4 firms have been allowed & more will be allowed after virtual inspection by Russian Authorities which would be coordinated by DPP,” he added.

In January, Pakistan received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its Basmati rice.

“I am glad to inform that Pakistan has registered Basmati Rice as Geographical Indication (GI) under Geographical Indications Act 2020. Under this Act, a GI registry has been formed which will register GIs and maintain the basic record of proprietors & authorised users of GI,” the PM aide had tweeted.

