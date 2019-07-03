Russian commander lauds Pak forces’ achievements in war against terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief General Oleg Salyukov on Wednesday lauded the achievements of Pakistan’s security forces in war against terrorism, ARY News reported.

The Russian commander said this during a meeting with Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak at his office in Islamabad. Both the leaders agreed that Pak-Russia cooperation would help restore peace and stability in the region.

Matters of bilateral interests, defence cooperation, military training, regional situation and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Earlier on July 2, Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief General Oleg Salyukov had met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ Rawalpindi, ISPR had reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, General Oleg Salyukov had lauded the sacrifices of Pakistan Army in a war against terrorism.

Matters of bilateral interests, bilateral cooperation, regional situation and other issues had come under discussion in the meeting, the statement had read.

