Russian commander meets Naval chief, discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation    

ISLAMABAD: Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Anatolyevich Yevmenov on Wednesday met with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by a Navy spokesperson, matters of mutual interest, promotion of cooperation between navies of the two countries, professional matters and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to ensure maritime security and peace in the region and its role in the war on terror.

The Russian Naval Chief was also informed about Pakistan’s stance on the Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir particularly after abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maritime security and stability in the region. Later, the Russian Navy commander laid wreath at the martyrs’ monument.

Read More: Russian commander lauds Pak forces’ achievements in war against terrorism

Earlier on July 3 Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief General Oleg Salyukov had lauded the achievements of Pakistan’s security forces in war against terrorism.

The Russian commander had said this during a meeting with Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak at his office in Islamabad. Both the leaders had agreed that Pak-Russia cooperation would help restore peace and stability in the region.

Comments

comments