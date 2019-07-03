Russian commander appreciates Pakistan Navy’s role for regional stability

ISLAMABAD: Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief General Oleg Salyukov on Wednesday called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the Naval Headquarters Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the Naval spokesman, the meeting discussed regional security and matter related to bilateral relations.

The visiting dignitary was briefed about Maritime Security Agency patrolling in order to safeguard the country’s water territories.

General Salyukov lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Navy for enduring peace and stability in the region.

On Tuesday, General Oleg Salyukov had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ Rawalpindi.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, General Oleg Salyukov had lauded the sacrifices of Pakistan Army in a war against terrorism.

Matters of bilateral interests, bilateral cooperation, regional situation and other issues came under discussion in the meeting, read the statement.

On the occasion, COAS Bajwa had said that the military ties between Pakistan and Russia will produce peace in the region.

‘Pakistan believes on bilateral cooperation and better relations,” said COAS Bajwa.

