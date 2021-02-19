Russian envoy for Afghanistan to arrive in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Russian Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov is reaching Pakistan on a day-long visit today (Friday).

During the visit, Ambassador Kabulov will call on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and meet with the Special Representative for Afghanistan and other dignitaries for an exchange of views on the latest developments in the Afghan peace process, reported Radio Pakistan.

The visit of Ambassador Kabulov is part of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach in support of the Afghan peace process.

Besides the exchange of views on the Afghan peace process, the visit will contribute to further strengthening Pakistan-Russia bilateral cooperation.

Read more: Zalmay, COAS deliberate Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to a negotiated political settlement for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Talking to Afghanistan’s Minister for Industry and Commerce Nisar Ahmed Faizi Ghoryani, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran said that there is no military solution to the conflict in the war-torn country.

Comments

comments