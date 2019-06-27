Web Analytics
Two killed, 7 injured as Russian plane makes emergency landing

MOSCOW: Two people were killed and seven injured when an Antonov An-24 passenger plane made an emergency landing at a regional airport in Russia’s Buryatia republic, in Siberia, on Thursday, the area’s emergency situations ministry said.

There were 46 people, including four crew, on board the plane, which was en route from the regional capital of Ulan-Ude to Nizhneangarsk.

The ministry said the plane over-shot the runway after landing, hit a small building and caught fire.

The flight was operated by Russian regional airline Angara, media reported.

