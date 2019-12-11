Russia’s minister, COAS show resolve to enhance bilateral ties

RAWALPINDI: Minister of Industry and Trade of Russian Federation, Denis Valentinovich Manturov called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, regional situation and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Both the leaders reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations for peace, stability and economic prosperity of the region, read the statement.

Earlier on December 11, Russian trade minister Denis Manturov along with his delegation had arrived in Foreign Ministry for holding a meeting with Pakistani officials.

The Russian delegation led by trade minister Denis Manturov was welcomed by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar upon its arrival.

Pakistan and Russia will hold the sixth meeting of Inter-Governmental Commission at the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

