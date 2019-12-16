S. Arabia, UAE provided $5bn financial package to Pakistan: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar on Monday said that Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar have provided $5.5 billion financial package to Pakistan.

Responding to a question during the Questions Hour in the National Assembly, Hammad Azhar said that Saudi Arabia have provided three billion dollars, UAE two billion dollars while Qatar provided 500 million dollars, Radio Pakistan reported.

Replying to another question, he said that the PTI government retired public debt of worth 9.1 billion dollars.

The minister said that the government has introduced direct credit system under which pension is directly deposited to pensioners’ account.

Earlier on October 22, Saudi Arabia had extended its support for Pakistan at every level, it could.

This had been stated by Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, in his meeting with Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah, in the federal capital.

Malki had said his country was ready to support Islamabad at every level and added that both the countries were enjoying brotherly relations.

Expressing his views on the occasion, bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had saw a great improvement in the recent past.

