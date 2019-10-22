Saudi Arabia extends its support for Pakistan at every level

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday extended its support for Pakistan at every level, it could, ARY News reported.

This was stated by Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, in his meeting with Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah, in the federal capital.

Malki said his country is ready to support Islamabad at every level and added that both the countries enjoying brotherly relations.

Expressing his views on the occasion, bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have saw a great improvement in the recent past.

The ambassador expressed satisfaction over the provision of facilities to the kingdom’s citizens in Pakistan. Malki also lauded Interior ministry’s efforts for improving law and order situation in the country.

It may be noted that, PM Imran Khan had recently visited Saudi Arabia with an initiative to ensure peace and security in the middle east.

According to the Radio Pakistan, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had agreed to remain engaged and consult closely to take forward Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative to ensure peace and security in the region.

Read more: PM Imran Khan returns home after concluding Saudi Arabia visit

The agreement came during the Prime Minister’s separate meetings with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh.

PM Imran Khan during his meetings with Saudi leadership had said Pakistan is ready to facilitate efforts for de-escalation of tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The Saudi leadership had appreciated the serious efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan towards promoting peace and stability in the region and the impact of this initiative on the de-escalation of tensions.

