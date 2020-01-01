Popular drama Meray Paas Tum Ho which has become the talk of the town has another addition to its fan club. Actress Saboor Aly shared her take on it recently.

She took to Instagram to share a picture with Savera Nadeem who plays Maham in the show and suggested an ending that will leave you in titters, literally.

“Spoiler alert: 10 years later Maham and Shahwaar have a daughter studying in London. Rumi fall in ……. !!!!” she wrote.

It seems like Saboor has thought of the character she would like to play; the girl Rumi–Mehwish and Danish’s son–falls in love with when he grows up. Well, that’s too far fetched and cliche.

Maham stars as Shehwar’s wife whose iconic entry in the drama took the internet by storm recently. She slapped Mehwish (played by Ayeza Khan) for dreaming of marrying her husband.

