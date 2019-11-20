Sadaqat Abbasi says ‘Plan F’ will be final plan of Fazlur Rehman

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Abbasi on Wednesday said all plans of Maulana Fazlur Rehman have failed, ARY News reported.

‘Plan F’ will be the final plan of JUI-F chief for his face-saving, Sadaqat Abbasi said while talking to ARY News program Bakhabar Sawera.

He said the masses rejected JUI-F’s call of the sit-in and the claims of Fazlur Rehman to gather millions of people, remained unrealistic.

Taking a jibe at Rehman, the PTI leader said all plans of JUI-F have badly failed and the last plan will be ‘plan F’.

On Tuesday, the opposition’s Rehbar Committee had announced an end to anti-government sit-ins in various parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference, JUI-F leader Akram Durrani, who is the convener of the committee, unveiled ‘Plan C’ under which the opposition will hold joint public rallies at the district level.

Durrani had said roads will not be blocked so that people will not have to face hardship and inconvenience.

He had maintained that the incumbent government was perplexed over the opposition’s drive against it.

Earlier, on Nov 13, Maulana Fazl, ending Islamabad sit-in, had appealed to JUI-F workers to come on streets and record a protest as Plan-B of the party.

