Firing at MQM-P MPA’s residence leaves two injured in Karachi

KARACHI: Unidentified persons have opened fire at the residence of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadaqat Hussain in Karachi, leaving two family members injured at the scene, ARY News reported on Monday.

The attackers have resorted to firing at the residence of the MQM-P’s provincial lawmaker Sadaqat Hussain in Karachi’s Orangi Town which wounded his brother and brother-in-law. Hussain remained safe in the firing incident.

Rescue sources said that the wounded family members have been shifted to the hospital.

The MQM-P spokesperson said in a statement the Hussain remained safe in the firing, however, his brother and brother-in-law were wounded as they were standing outside when the unidentified assailants attacked the residence.

Contingents of law enforcers reached the scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.

Police said that the firing was lodged by unidentified persons on motorcycle, however, the investigation is underway.

Sadaqat Hussain had been elected as the Member of Provincial Assembly of Sindh from the constituency of PS-117 Karachi West-VI in 2018’s General Election on the ticket of MQM-P.

Earlier in December last year, former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Syed Ali Raza Abidi had been gunned down outside his residence in Defence area of Karachi.

Unidentified assailants had opened fire on the vehicle of Ali Raza Abidi near his house in Khayaban-e-Ittehad and managed to escape from the scene.

