Sadiq Sanjrani to get 60 votes, claims Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in Senate and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday claimed that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will get 60 votes in today’s voting.

“Majority of opposition members are not trusting Hasil Bizenjo”, he said while talking to the newsmen in Islamabad.

Taking on the opposition he said, they are busy to get personal gains rather than to work for strengthening the institutions.

He said opposition’s no-confidence move to fail as a number of opposition members are expressing no trust in Bizenjo.

Senate to meet in a while to vote on the no-confidence move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman, Salim Mandvivala.

Ballot papers for the forthcoming voting in Senate have been prepared which will be used for secret voting by senators in accordance with their names in alphabetic order.

It is declared mandatory to insert vote into the ballot box after casting vote in favour or opposition.

A Presiding Officer (PO) will also announce the schedule of elections for the vacant seats, whereas, Senator Barrister Saif will organise polls for the new chairman and deputy chairman.

The instructions were issued in a letter released by Senate Secretariat for voting on the no-confidence motion. The secretariat has also imposed a ban on carrying mobile phones in the polling booth. The letter also stated that grabbing photos of the ballot paper is also prohibited in order to ensure secrecy of the vote.

