Sadiq Sanjrani accepts resignation of senator Sitara Ayaz

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has accepted the resignation of a senator Sitara Ayaz who had tendered her resignation yesterday, ARY News reported on Monday.

Senator Sitara Ayaz had sent her resignation to the Upper House chairman Sadiq Sanjrani yesterday.

The Senate Secretariat apprised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the resignation of senator Sitara Ayaz. The commission was informed that Ayaz’s seat should be declared vacant after the approval of her resignation by the Senate chairman.

Ms Ayaz’s resignation was submitting at a time when the government is going to hold polls on 48 seats of the Senate on March 3.

Sitara from Swabi had been elected as the senator representing Awam National Party (ANP) and she had also served as a minister in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet from 2008 to 2013.

However, the political party had expelled Sitara in October 2019 after terminating her basic membership following the charges of violating the ANP constitution and discipline.

