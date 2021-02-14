At least 100 candidates submitted nomination papers for Senate elections: ECP

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan on Sunday announced that at least 100 candidates have submitted their nomination papers so far for contesting the election on Senate vacant seats to be held on March 3, ARY News reported.

According to Election Commission officials, 17 candidates have filed their nomination papers from Punjab, 22 from Sindh, 30 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 from Balochistan and six from Islamabad.

24 nomination papers have been submitted for women seats, eight for Non-Muslim, 18 for technocrats and Ulema and 51 for General seats, according to ECP data.

ECP said that so far 22 candidates have submitted their nomination forms for the Senate elections from the province. 11 forms have been submitted for general seats, six for Technocrats and five for women seats.

Likewise, 17 nomination forms have been received from Punjab which includes 13 on general seats, two each on technocrats and women seats.

Read more: Hafeez Sheikh submits nomination papers for Senate election

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ECP has received so far 30 nomination papers of candidates for Senate elections including 14 on general seats, seven on seats reserved for women and six on a technocrat seat.

Eighteen candidates from various political parties have submitted their nomination papers for 12 Senate seats of Balochistan.

Balochistan National Party-Awami’s President Mir Israrullah Zehri also submitted his nomination papers for the Senate polls scheduled to be held on March 03.

Nawabzada Zehri also remained a member of the Senate in his first tenure from 2012 to 2018.

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidates Sitara Ayaz, former home minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Naveed Jan Baloch, Balochistan’s adviser on minority affairs Danesh Kumar have filed their nomination papers.

Read More: PML-N names five leaders awarded Senate ticket from Punjab

Jamiat Ulama-i-Islam-Fazl Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Khalil Ahmed Buledi have submitted nomination papers for general seats, Kamran Murtaza Advocate for technocrat and Hemandas for the minorities seat from Balochistan.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal’s candidate Mohammad Qasim submitted his nomination papers for the general seat of the upper house.

It is pertinent to mention here that Senate elections will be held on March 3.

A total of forty-eight senators will be elected this time including 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while eleven each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad.

Comments

comments