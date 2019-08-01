ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry taking to the social media today (Thursday) lamented the no-confidence motion against chairman senate Sadiq Sanjrani, ARY News reported.

Writing on the micro-blogging website Twitter, the minister said that all of this exercise was to save the ill-gotten wealth of the political leaders, this is all a part of “Abu Bachao Muhim” said Chaudhry.

Chaudhry’s tweet further read that the initiative would prove useless and the government and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were unphased by the efforts of the opposition.

The Minister also claimed that the only difference Chairman Senate’s removal would make would be on the Senate itself, he said that Sanjrani was the man who was responsible for maintaining balance in a tough environment.

Read More: Sadiq Sanjrani confident of getting through Senate showdown

He continued that whatever the fate of this no-confidence motion may be, the balance of senate has been meddled with and would leave and impact whatever the outcome of the decision.

Authorities have finalised preparations for the upcoming session of the Upper House as voting for the no-trust motions against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjran and the Deputy Chairman Salim Mandivalla is scheduled to take place in the Senate session today (Thursday).

Ballot papers for the forthcoming voting in Senate have been prepared which will be used for secret voting by senators in accordance with their names in alphabetic order.

It is declared mandatory to insert vote into the ballot box after casting vote in favour or opposition.

