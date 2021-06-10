PIA postpones launch of ‘Sadpara Air Safari’ service

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday postponed the inaugural ‘Sadpara Air Safari’ flight to Northern areas of Pakistan due to bad weather conditions, ARY News reported.

According to PIA spokesman, the Air Safari flights from Islamabad scheduled to start from June 12 has been postponed for one week after the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The first flight of Air Safari service from Islamabad to Northern areas will now leave on June 19 instead of June 12, announced PIA spokesperson.

In a move meant to cater to rising tourism in the country, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced to launch of the Air Safari service from Karachi and Islamabad.

In the first phase, the national flag carrier had announced to operate a ‘Sadpara Air Safari’ flight from Islamabad on June 12.

Renamed after the prominent mountaineer Ali Sadpara, ‘Sadpara Air Safari’ will operate two flights in a week from Karachi. The one-way fare for Air Safari service will be Rs25,000.

The Air Safari service will fly over the snow-capped peaks including K2, Nanga Parbat, Gaherbrum peaks, Deosai plains and the famous Saif ul Maluk lake.

K2 and Nanga Parbat are Pakistan’s highest mountains and are popular among mountaineers. K2 is the world’s second-highest mountain at 8,611 meters above sea level.

Back in 2018, the national flag carrier had announced the launch of its Air Safari service.

