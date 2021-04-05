KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Monday demanded to ban inter-provincial transport including air and rail from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported.

Coronavirus can rapidly increase in Sindh if people continue to commute from Punjab and KP, Ghani said while addressing a press conference in Karachi, here today.

He said the situation in Sindh is under control in terms of COVID-19 cases, but it can go worse if the inter-provincial transport continues to run.

On the closure of primary to middle classes in the province, Saeed Ghani said the classes have been closed temporarily as a precautionary measure to save children from the pandmeic.

He made it clear that students will not be promoted to the next classes in Sindh, this year, without appearing in the examinations.

Read more: NCOC suspends inter-provincial transport amid spike in Covid cases

On Sunday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had suspended inter-provincial transport for two days a week (Saturday and Sunday), after sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

The NCOC had restricted inter-provincial public transport only on weekends. However, cargo trucks, containers, medical and emergency services would be exempted from the restrictions.

