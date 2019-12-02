KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered immediate recovery of Dua Mangi, an abducted girl from Karachi’s area of Defence Housing Authority, said Information Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani on Monday.

20-year-old Dua Mangi was kidnapped while her friend, Haris, was shot and injured by unidentified armed men in Karachi’s Bukhari Commercial area of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Saturday evening.

Talking to ARY News program Bakhabar Savera, Saeed Ghani showed concerns over the kidnapping of a girl from the area of DHA. He said CM Sindh has ordered police to immediately recover abducted girl and added that police investigation was underway in this context.

The minister said Close Circuit Camera TV (CCTV) footage acquired till now are not that much clear to find any lead in the case. CCTV footage of adjoining areas are also being gathered by the police.

Read more: Police still clueless about woman kidnapped in Karachi’s DHA

A probe team investigating the abduction incident visited the site on Sunday morning to collect evidence and CCTV footage of the spot and record statements of eyewitnesses.

A waiter at a tea shop in the area, which Dua along with Haris has been frequenting for the past four months, recounted to the police that they both would visit the shop more often than not. He said he never witnessed anything untoward during their visits over this period.

An FIR has been registered on a complaint of the father of the boy who was wounded by the kidnappers under charges of abduction and attempt to murder.

Comments

comments