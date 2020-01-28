KARACHI: Reacting on Inspector General of Police Sindh Kaleem Imam’s rebuttal of his transfer, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani questioned, do the provincial government has to contact the United Nations (UN) to change IGP?

آئی جی سندھ سید کلیم امام نے اپنے تبادلے کی خبر کی تردید کردی آئی جی سندھ سید کلیم امام نے اپنے تبادلے کی خبر کی تردید کردی — میرے خلاف سازش ہورہی ہے، میرا تبادلہ اتنی آسانی سے ہونے والا نہیں، آئی جی سندھ — سندھ حکومت کا ردعمل بھی سامنے آگیا — کیا آئی جی سندھ اپنے آپ کو متنازع بنا رہے ہیں؟ جانیے سعید غنی سے#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Talking to ARY News exclusively, Saeed Ghani said the provincial cabinet has showed non-confidence over IGP Sindh Kaleem Imam. He said Kaleem Imam is saying that he is not going anywhere and transferring him is not easy.

“Transfer and posting is part of officer’s life.”

Ghani said IGP Sindh has actually second reservations shown by the provincial government of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over him.

He alleged that the Kaleem Imam plotted conspiracy against the government by issuing fake reports against him and provincial minister Imtiaz Shaikh.

The federal government on Monday had decided to remove the Sindh inspector general of police (IG), Kaleem Imam, after Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to replace Sindh IGP in a one-on-one meeting here in Karachi.

Sources said that Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar likely to be appointed as new IGP Sindh.

Earlier in the day, IGP Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam had said, he is not going anywhere.

Speaking to the police officers, IGP Syed Kaleem Imam said his transfer is not that much easy and added that he will leave the province according to his fate.

