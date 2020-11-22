Safdar Awan again tests positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan has again tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Safdar Awan had returned to Lahore from Gilgit after testing positive for COVID-19 on November 8. He was under treatment at the Sharif Medical City Lahore. After completing the quarantine process, the PML-N stalwart again went for the COVID-19 diagnosis test, but unfortunately again tested positive.

According to the spokesperson of the Sharif Medical City, the condition of Safdar Awan is stable and he has been advised to take rest for two more weeks.

As the country is witnessing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases since the start of the second wave, the Covid-19 positivity rate has soared to 6.8 per cent.

As many as 38,983 samples were tested during the past 24 hours, out of which 2,665 turned out to be positive, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

