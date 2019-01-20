Sahiwal incident: New CCTV footage proves CTD version fabricated  

SAHIWAL: A new footage from closed-circuit cameras at the Sahiwal Toll Plaza proves the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) version fabricated, ARY News reported.

The CCTV footage, obtained by the ARY News, proves that the vehicle had no tinted glasses as the members of the ill-fated family could be seen clearly sitting inside the car through the glasses.

The car had stopped at the toll plaza to submit toll tax.

Earlier in the day, the CTD spokesperson had said Zeeshan, who was among the deceased, was an associate of a banned terror organization who would provide shelter to terrorists. He said a group of terrorists had planned an attack at some places and Zeeshan was travelling to provide them explosives.

The spokesperson had said CTD personnel could not see the family sitting on rear seat of the vehicle because of tinted windows.

The CTD had identified one of the deceased as Zeeshan. The department says he was wanted in several cases of crime, including the kidnapping of Ali Haider Gilani, the son of former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani, and several American citizens. It also says he was the deputy chief of a banned outfit.

Two men and two women were killed in the incident. They were identified as Khalil, Nabila, Zeeshan and Areeba, who was 14 years old. Khalil and Nabila were the parents of the injured boy. The deceased hailed from Kot Lakhpat.

