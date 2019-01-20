Buzdar promises exemplary punishment to cops involved in Sahiwal shootout

SAHIWAL: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has vowed to award exemplary punishment to those involved in an alleged police encounter in Sahiwal, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Four people including two women were killed and a child was injured in police’s alleged encounter on Saturday.

Talking to newsmen after inquiring about health of injured kids at the teaching hospital in Sahiwal, Buzdar said,”I’ve reached the area after taking notice of the matter”.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been notified to probe the alleged police encounter and report him within 72 hours, he continued.

Mr Buzdar said the personnel of the CTD are behind the bars as the case of the shootout has been lodged.

“Those behind the barbarism will be awarded an exemplary punishment in light of JIT report findings,” he maintained.

Responding to a query, the CM said the Punjab government, will look after the children.

On the other hand, post-mortem of the four dead bodies has been completed. According to the post-mortem report they received bullet injuries to their head, neck and abdomen.

On directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab Police had apprehended four Counter Terrorism Department police officials allegedly involved in killing of two men and two women in Sahiwal.

After the PM contacted him, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed the inspector general of Punjab Police to arrest the CTD police officials and lodge a case against them.

PM Khan had directed Usman Buzdar to forthwith reach at the hospital in Sahiwal.

CTD’s version of events

The CTD officials relayed that a car was signaled to stop along with a bike near Sahiwal Toll Plaza but the alleged terrorists resorted to firing, adding that three terrorists were able to flee away. “This incident was a continuity of the Jan 16 operation carried out in Faisalabad.”

Eyewitnesses’ version of incident

Eyewitnesses relayed that police officers began firing at a car from behind, adding that no weapons were recovered from the car nor did anyone from the car got engaged in retaliatory firing.

The eyewitness said one deceased woman aged around 40, whereas the injured child was around 13 years old.

