Sahiwal man arrested after shocking video of him lying underneath moving train goes viral

SAHIWAL: Sahiwal police on Tuesday apprehended a person after shocking video of him lying on rail tracks underneath a moving freight train which passes at speed went viral on social media.

According to details, the arrested man risked his life by lying underneath the moving train just to win a bet.

The Ghali Mandi police arrested Muhammad Saleem and lodged a first information report (FIR) against him under Section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of CrPC.

The shocking video that vent viral on social media shows the man lying motionless on the tracks beneath the moving freight train until it passes.

The 27-second clip further depicts a large number of people standing on both sides of the tracks to witness this daring albeit foolish feat. Towards the end of the video, the people are seen rushing towards him as the train passes and pick him up, embracing and patting him on his back.

