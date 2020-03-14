Actors Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tied the knot in Abu Dhabi, UAE today at an undisclosed location kick-starting the next chapter in their lives.

The wedding ceremony of the beloved couple was attended by close family and friends and was kept a private affair.

Photos of the pair’s Mayun ceremony were doing rounds on the internet with fans showering an outpouring of their love and well-wishes for the duo.

The couple did not share any photos from the ceremony on their official social media accounts but some eventually leaked on social media.

