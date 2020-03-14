Web Analytics
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir become husband, wife in Abu Dhabi ceremony

Sajal Aly wedding ceremony

Actors Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tied the knot in Abu Dhabi, UAE today at an undisclosed location kick-starting the next chapter in their lives.

Couple Relatives Image

The wedding ceremony of the beloved couple was attended by close family and friends and was kept a private affair.

Photos of the pair’s Mayun ceremony were doing rounds on the internet with fans showering an outpouring of their love and well-wishes for the duo.

Ahad Raza Mir

The couple did not share any photos from the ceremony on their official social media accounts but some eventually leaked on social media.

