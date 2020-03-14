Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir become husband, wife in Abu Dhabi ceremony
Actors Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tied the knot in Abu Dhabi, UAE today at an undisclosed location kick-starting the next chapter in their lives.
The wedding ceremony of the beloved couple was attended by close family and friends and was kept a private affair.
Photos of the pair’s Mayun ceremony were doing rounds on the internet with fans showering an outpouring of their love and well-wishes for the duo.
The couple did not share any photos from the ceremony on their official social media accounts but some eventually leaked on social media.