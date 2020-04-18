Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir share unseen wedding photos

Much-loved celebrity couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly, who tied the knot before the lockdown, shared unseen photos of from their wedding on social media.

The Mom actress took to Instagram to share some gorgeous photos of her mehndi taken at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi.

“Be thankful for every moment. Life is a blessing!” she captioned the photo.

The starlet looks stunning in a yellow dress with gold embroidery paired up with colourful bangles.

Sharing a photo from his mehndi ceremony,Ahad reminisced the day and said “I wish I could go back to this day.”

The love birds tied the knot in UAE on March 14 in an intimate gathering with friends and family in attendance. The Nikkah ceremony took place at the Zaya Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi, followed by a post-wedding dinner.

Television’s favourite on-and-off screen couple announced their engagement in 2019.

