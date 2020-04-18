Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir share unseen wedding photos

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir

Much-loved celebrity couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly, who tied the knot before the lockdown, shared unseen photos of from their wedding on social media.

The Mom actress took to Instagram to share some gorgeous photos of her mehndi taken at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi.

“Be thankful for every moment. Life is a blessing!” she captioned the photo.

 

The starlet looks stunning in a yellow dress with gold embroidery paired up with colourful bangles.

Sharing a photo from his mehndi ceremony,Ahad reminisced the day and said “I wish I could go back to this day.”

View this post on Instagram

I wish I could go back to this day. #InAbuDhabi

A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir) on

The love birds tied the knot in UAE on March 14 in an intimate gathering with friends and family in attendance. The Nikkah ceremony took place at the Zaya Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi, followed by a post-wedding dinner.

Television’s favourite on-and-off screen couple announced their engagement in 2019.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Salman Ahmad shares an update about his health

Lifestyle

Montreux Jazz Festival cancelled for first time in its history

Lifestyle

Rolling Stones added to all-star lineup for Saturday’s global coronavirus…

Must Read

Netflix streams some films on YouTube for free


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close