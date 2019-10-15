Salahuddin’s father pardons policemen

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The father of Salahuddin, the suspected ATM thief who died in police custody, has pardoned the policemen accused of torturing his son to death, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The station house officer (SHO) and two investigation officers of the City-A-Division Police Station were nominated in the murder case of Salahuddin.

SHO Mahmoodul Hassan and investigation officers Sub-Inspector Shafaat Ali and Assistant Sub-Inspector Matloob Hussain were accused of killing Ayubi during interrogation.

He was tortured before death, forensic report had confirmed.

Salahuddin’s father, Afzal, forgave the three police personnel at a mosque and said that he was doing so for Allah.

Read more: Policemen behind Salahuddin’s death to be punished, Senate panel assured

Sources said, the government has accepted two out of three demands of Afzal, including construction of his village’s road and supply of Sui gas, at earliest.

Salahuddin was arrested when he was recognised by security officials in Rahim Yar Khan in the month of September, after the video of him attempting to steal from the ATM and sticking his tongue out at the camera went viral.

Comments

comments