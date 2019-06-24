Federal Board of Revenue has announced that the automated system for sales tax registration will be effective from July 1st 2019.

Here are the details of the registration process:

The applicant having NTN/income tax registration shall, using his login credentials, upload following information/documents.

Bank account certificate issued by the bank in the name of the business. Registration/consumer number with the gas and electricity supplier.

GPS-tagged photographs of the business premises. In case of a manufacturer, the GPS-tagged photographs of machinery and industrial electricity or gas meter should be installed.

On furnishing above documents, the system shall register the applicant for sales tax.

After registration, the applicant or his authorized person shall visit e-Sahulat Centre of NADRA within a month for biometric verification.

In case of failure to visit or failure of verification, the registered person’s name shall be taken off the sales tax Active Taxpayer List.

In the case of a manufacturer, the Board may require post verification through field offices or a third party authorized by the Board.

Read More: FBR offices to remain open till late hours on June 29 and 30

If the field office during scrutiny finds that any document provided is non-genuine /fake/wrong, it may request through the system, to provide the missing document, in 15 days, failing which the registered person shall be taken off from the sales Active Taxpayer List.

Comments

comments