NEW YORK: Famous Pakistani musician Salman Ahmad has gone into self-quarantine in New York after his personal doctor confirmed to him that he has coronavirus symptoms, ARY NEWS reported.

“I have not undergone test for coronavirus as immediate testing facility was not available in New York due to extra ordinary spike in virus cases in the city,” he said while talking to ARY NEWS.



The singer said that he had consulted with his doctor via a video chat and after finding major symptoms of the virus, the medic advised him to go into self-quarantine.

“Since I am a healthy person, therefore initially I ignored minor symptoms of cough and fever,” he said adding that later after suffering from headache and other symptoms, he approached the doctor who confirmed that he was showing major symptoms of the virus.

Friends,The bad news first: according to my doc Ibelli , I’m probably #COVID19 positive.will test soon. The good news is that I have mild flu like symptoms. I’m self quarantining in NY, washing my hands regularly, inhaling steam,drinking warm fluids.Thank you 4 your prayers🙏🎸 — salman ahmad (@sufisal) April 3, 2020



I have quarantined myself and my wife, who also happens to be a doctor, is taking care of me, Salman Ahmad said.

He also expressed his gratitude towards all those who have remembered him and wished his early recovery from the infection.

It is pertinent to mention here that United States (US) remained most affected from the virus as its tally crossed 300,000 mark after 23,271 fresh cases were reported on Saturday. Overall death tally in the country has reached 8,154 with 7,827 patients still in critical condition.

Comments

comments