Sana Javed shares struggle of playing rape survivor in Ruswai

Actress Sana Javed have been lauded by many for her impeccable acting in ARY Digital’s Ruswai.

She essays the role of Sameera, a rape survivor who is also a doctor by profession. Her husband Salman played by Mikaal Zulfiqar doesn’t even show up to comfort her and abandons her in the face of adversity after she returns home traumatised in episode 5 after she was kidnapped and raped.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared although she tries to give her 100% to all the roles she has taken up so far but this wasn’t easy to pull it off.

“I take pride in giving or attempting to give a 100% to my characters for each scene. This took more than that, it entailed dying inside a million times and more which will still be less than the actual victims of abuse. Let’s stand together against any and all harassment,” she wrote.

The 26-year-old actor urged everyone to stand together against harassment.

Comments

comments