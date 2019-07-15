Sanjrani’s role for inter-provincial harmony pivotal: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Monday called on Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at Parliament House in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar said that the chairman was vigorously striving for the protection of rights of provincial units and added that his role was pivotal for inter-provincial harmony.

Expressing his complete confidence in the leadership of Sanjrani, CM Buzdar said that opposition’s no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman will meet failure.

CM Buzdar said, “Instead of weakening the democratic process through differences, it is the right time to ensure the implementation of the national development agenda aiming at promoting national unity and coherence.”

On the occasion, the Senate chairman said, “Upper house of the parliament represents federation and the house will continue to raise the voice of the federating units in an effective manner so that the disfranchised segments of the society could be brought into the national mainstream of development.”

He further said that the solution of problems lied in democracy and added that they all had to play their role for the continuity of the democratic process.

“There is a need for harmony between federal and provincial governments and the Senate will continue to play its leading role in this regards,” concluded Sanjrani.

