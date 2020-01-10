HISTORIC: SAPM Firdous Awan hails passing of ‘Zainab Alert Bill’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says the unanimous approval of the Zainab Alert Bill from the National Assembly in the name of innocent child abuse, murder victim historic.

In a series of tweets on Friday evening, she said this legislation will prove to be an important milestone in safeguarding our children.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said this legislation is a true reflection of public sentiment and aspirations.

She said children are the future of Pakistan and safeguarding them from brutal atrocities is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

Earlier in the day, The government and opposition have unanimously passed the Zainab Alert bill which will pave the way to penalise culprits in crimes against children from 10-14 years to life imprisonment.

A helpline 1099 will be established under the law besides the constitution of an agency to take immediate action after responding complaints about abduction, murder, and rape of minor children, read the bill, adding that the officer will also get penalised over failure to respond within two hours.

