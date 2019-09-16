ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has stressed the need for unity amongst different segments of society including religious and political to effectively highlight the plight of Kashmiri people at different levels.

Addressing an all parties Kashmir Conference in Islamabad on Monday, she said there are close links between Pakistani nation and Kashmiri people. She said Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Special Assistant said that India has unleashed a wave of oppression in occupied Kashmir but the twenty million Kashmiri people there are standing firm to their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

She said it is part of our faith that oppression perishes when it exceeds limits.

The Special Assistant said that the present government has effectively highlighted Kashmir dispute at the international level under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and achieved diplomatic successes. She said Imran Khan has in unequivocal terms has exposed the fascist face of Modi government.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan will effectively raise the voice of Kashmiris at the UN General Assembly.

