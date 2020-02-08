RAWALPINDI: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday thanked Bangladesh Cricket Board and its government for sending their team to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, she said the government was committed to exploiting the potential and talent of their youth in different sports.

“I am also a cricketer and knows the importance of sports,” she said responding to a question. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that restructuring has been done in the cricket and improvements will also be brought in other games such as hockey, football and boxing.

The world is accepting the Prime Minister’s narrative that Pakistan is a peace-loving country. Other countries are now softening their travel advisories for Pakistan which will help promote tourism in the country, she added.

She expressed satisfaction over the revival of cricket in Pakistan and expressed the confidence that more international teams will now come to Pakistan.

“Pakistan is a peaceful country and the people of the country have great love for cricket.”

She demanded India to immediately lift curfew in the occupied valley.

