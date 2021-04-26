KARACHI: A four-member gang within the Sar-e-Aam team blackmailing people has been busted by a team of the programme hosted by Iqrar Ul Hassan on Monday during a sting operation, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, four members of the team including Wasim Qaiser, Sajid Nawaz, Kamran and Sadaf were found guilty of blackmailing, fraud and extortion.

Two cases have been registered against them under charges of blackmailing and fraud with anti-terrorism acts also added to the FIRs.

The police have arrested Wasim Qaiser and Sajid Nawaz and have carried out raids to arrest the other two suspects.

The four members used to blackmail pan shop owners and gutka sellers in the guise of a non-governmental organization run by them.

It is pertinent to mention here that team Sar-e-Aam led by host Iqrar ul Hassan has conducted various sting operations to bust gangs involved in various criminal activities besides also busting people who blackmail people in the name of the programme previously.

A gang stealing sensitive data of Pakistani citizens for crimes ranging from ATM theft to phone hacking and online scams has been busted in Karachi, thanks to ARY News’ Sar-e-Aam team’s efforts in February this year.

After hectic efforts of two months, ARY News’ Team Sar-e-Aam exposed a gang involved in stealing personal information and fingerprints for online theft and other crimes.

The personal information of the citizens and rubber-made thumbs were used for phone hacking, bank and ATM fraud, obtaining SIM cards, terrorism financing and other crimes.

