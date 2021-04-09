SAPM Gill hits back at Sara Taseer for ‘derisive remarks’ against First Lady

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has Friday reacted to the tweet by slain Punjab governor’s daughter Sara Taseer deriding the First Lady for her choice of attire, ARY News reported.

He said the constitution of Pakistan has extended the choice of wearing clothes to women and while she was allowed herself to dress up the way she chooses, others enjoyed the same rights, and ridiculing them for their choices amounted to extremism.

سارہ تاثیر کے خاتون اوّل کے بارے گھٹیا الفاظ ان کے بیمار زہن کی عکاسی کرتے ہیں۔پاکستان کا آئین اگر آپکو اپنی مرضی کا لباس پہننے کی آزادی دیتا ہے تو وہی قانون دوسروں کو بھی یہ آزادی دیتا ہے کہ وہ اپنی مرضی کا لباس پہنیں۔آپکا دوسروں کی تحقیر کرنا یہ واضح کرتا ہے کہ آپ شدت پسند ہیں — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 9, 2021

Taking to the microblogging site, the SAPM said ridiculing others for their choices only goes to show you are an extremist.

READ ALSO: Death of KP paediatrician due to Covid takes doctor’s toll to 55

“Sara Taseer using filthy language against the First Lady reflects her sick mentality,” his tweet read.

Sara, whose Twitter bio read “Too fascist for the liberals. Too liberal for the fascists”, had published a couple of tweets implying that the kind of Pakistan the first lady conceives is not acceptable to her.

Her tweets followed the post by PM’s ex-wife and the mother their two children, Jemima Goldsmith who said the Imran Khan she knew would say, “The onus is on men.”

Comments

comments