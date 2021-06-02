Sarah Khan’s childhood video goes viral thanks to Falak Shabir

Pakistan’s favorite sweetheart Sarah Khan has always been as lovable as she is today – a conclusion we drew thanks to an adorable childhood video shared by her husband Falak Shabir!

Sarah, who is known for her innocent smile and charming looks, looked as sweet as ever in the video uploaded on Instagram stories by Falak earlier this week. The young starlet is seen standing next to her mother, gazing into the camera with her trademark smile – if you’re a fan, you will recognize that beaming grin anywhere!

The video has since gone viral thanks to Sarah and Falak’s intense fan following on social media, with numerous people sharing the video and commenting how adorable it is. We can’t agree more!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Lollywood (@instant_lollywood)

“Bachpan se hi hans mukh hy sara (She’s cheerful since childhood),” commented one fan, while another wrote, “She has been so cute!”

Sarah Khan and Falak have now been married for about 10 months, tying the knot in July of 2020, and according to reports, the couple is expecting their first child together.

Hinting at her pregnancy, Sarah took to Instagram earlier in April to share a picture of a rose and a Quranic verse to go with it that read, “He is the One Who created you from a single soul, then from it made its spouse so he may find comfort in her. After he had been united with her, she carried a light burden that developed gradually. When it grew heavy, they prayed to Allah, their Lord, “If you grant us good offspring, we will certainly be grateful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

The post had come just days after Sarah was taken to the hospital in April due to unrevealed health problems and her husband Falak had set rumor mills abuzz with his post alluding to a pregnancy; a picture of a pregnant woman with her partner imagining their child.

Comments

comments