Former PML-N MPA Sardar Atif Mazari shot dead by son

RAJANPUR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) twice ex-MPA Sardar Atif Mazari was gunned down in his native town Rajanpur on Wednesday night, ARY News reported.

According to police, Sardar Atif Mazari was brought to the Rajanpur District Headquarter Hospital in a critical condition but he could not survive. He was shot dead by his son Basit Mazari.

Police have registered the FIR on the report of Rehan Mazari, the younger son of deceased politician, whose body had been handed over to the family after postmortem examination.

According to family sources, Basit Mazari was mentally unstable.

Omar Kot is the ancestral town of Sardar Atif Mazari, who was twice elected as MPA from on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ticket.

Earlier in the month of February, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) Shehnaz Ansari was shot dead in Noshero Feroz over a property dispute.

The police said that she was attacked over differences in a matter related to land ownership in Noshero Feroz.

Ansari was gunned down allegedly by her deceased brother-in-law’s nephew Zahid Khokhar, said police.

