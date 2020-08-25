Saudi Arabia allows citizens to return directly via land ports

RIYADH: Keeping in view the improved COVID-19 situation, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday allowed its citizen to enter into the kingdom through land ports directly from the neighboring countries.

According to the details, Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has issued orders allowing entry of citizens and their family members and accompanying domestic workers through land ports.

The permission for the entry covers male and female citizens, their non-Saudi family members as well as their domestic workers who reside in the Kingdom and accompanying them during their travel.

This is in line with implementation of the directives issued by the highest authorities in total compliance with the approved precautionary and preventive measures to stem the spread of coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Jawazat stated that citizens with non-Saudi members wishing to return to the Kingdom through land ports must obtain prior approval through furnishing the necessary information via Absher portal of electronic services under the ministry of interior.

The Jawazat said that the ports of arrival in the first phase are Al-Khafji, Al-Raqae, Al-Batha and King Fahd Bridge, and the rest of the land ports will be added in the second phase in coordination with the national information center.

The Jawazat stressed that non-Saudis accompanying shall have a PCR examination certificate proving coronavirus negative result, which is carried out within 48 hours.

