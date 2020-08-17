Fresh advisory issued for Iqama holders willing to return to Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia has issued a fresh travel advisory for the Iqama holder passengers willing to return to the kingdom, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

The advisory was issued by the GACA to Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and other authorities globally.

It said that only passengers possessing valid iqama are allowed to return to the kingdom.

New guidelines have also been issued for health declaration form as now the airlines would be bound to ensure that they are filled before the flight leaves for Saudi Arabia.

It said that heavy fines would be imposed on the airlines in case of non-compliance.

The advisory said that the passengers had to submit an affidavit with the Saudi authorities affirming that they have quarantined for seven days at their homes after reaching the kingdom.

A set of rules to be implemented by the passengers self-isolating at their homes was also issued by the GACA and warned that hefty fines of upto 500,000 Saudi Riyals and two-year imprisonment or both would be imposed against the violators.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia imposed a ban on the entry of iqama holders into the kingdom for an unidentified period on June 24 as part of precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, the General Directorate of Passport (Jawazat) said that re-entry of iqama holders into the kingdom not possible until the elimination of COVID-19.

If the beneficiary is out of the kingdom, the resumption of the exit and return visa extension mechanism will be announced after the end of the pandemic.

Earlier, Saudi authorities had said that validity of visa will be extended for those Iqama holders who could not return to the kingdom due to the pandemic.

