Saudi Arabia denies pressurising Pakistan into skipping Malaysia moot

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia on Saturday rejected reports that Pakistan bowed out of the Kuala Lumpur Summit under its pressure.

In a statement, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad clarified that relations between the two countries are superior to the language of threats. These ties are strategic based on mutual trust, respect and understanding, it added.

The statement noted that the two countries enjoy a consensus of views on most regional and international issues, especially the issues of Islamic nation. It said that Saudi Arabia has always stood with Pakistan in difficult times and that the kingdom strives always to stand with Pakistan to be a successful and stable country.

READ ALSO: PM Imran Khan phones Mahathir, won’t attend Malaysian Summit: sources

It is noteworthy that the Foreign Office of Pakistan in a statement on Dec 20 had said Islamabad did not participate in the KL Summit as “time and efforts were needed to address the concerns of major Muslim countries regarding possible division in the Ummah.”

This was stated by Spokesperson Ayesha Farooqi in response to questions from journalists.

She said Pakistan will continue to work for the unity and solidarity of the Ummah, which is indispensable for effectively addressing the challenges faced by the Muslim world.

