PM Imran Khan phones Mahathir, won’t attend Malaysian Summit: sources

PM Imran Khan, Mahathir Mohamed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly talked over the phone with his Malaysian counterpart, Mahathir Mohamed, ARY News reported.

Sources close to the foreign office revealed that both leaders talked over the phone yesterday, Monday.

PM Imran Khan apprised the Malaysian President about the recent development being undertaken by Pakistan by abstaining from participating in the Malaysia Summit.

Sources further disclosed that the Malaysian government has also issued an official statement on the matter, verifying the news.

PM Imran Khan called Mahathir Mohamed while he was in Geneva, sources claimed.

 

 

