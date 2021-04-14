Saudi Arabia gifts Pakistan 100 tonnes of dates

ISLAMABAD: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has provided 100 tonnes of dates to the Government of Pakistan as a gift.

Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan and Dr. Muhammad Khalid Usmani, Director King Suleman Relief Centre, the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, formally handed over the consignment to the Cabinet Division, Islamabad.

On behalf of the Government of Pakistan, the Cabinet Division secretary expressed gratitude to the Kingdom for the gift.

He also conveyed warm sentiments of the people of Pakistan for their Saudi brethren for their love and affection and also expressed the hope that the warm and cordial relations between the two brotherly states will continue to flourish.

